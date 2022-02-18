Bournemouth-Forest clash called off as more fixtures fall victim to Storm Eunice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Bournemouth-Forest clash called off as more fixtures fall victim to Storm Eunice

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 4.44pm Updated: February 18 2022, 4.53pm
The Sky Bet Championship game between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest has been postponed following damage to the Vitality Stadium caused by Storm Eunice (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
The Sky Bet Championship game between Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest has been postponed following damage to the Vitality Stadium caused by Storm Eunice (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Bournemouth’s Sky Bet Championship clash against Nottingham Forest has joined the growing number of sporting fixtures to be postponed as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

The Cherries said the decision was made on safety grounds after high winds caused damage to the Vitality Stadium.

A statement on the Bournemouth website read: “Structural engineers have carried out an inspection of the stadium and have confirmed that the damage could pose a significant risk to supporters’ safety.

“The ongoing impact of the storm means the damage cannot be repaired in time either to fulfil the fixture on Friday, or at a re-arranged time on Saturday.

“The postponement was recommended by the club’s Safety Advisory Group.

“The club apologises for the inconvenience caused by this announcement, but would like to reassure supporters it has been made with the safety of everyone due to attend the match in mind.”

Forest expressed their regrets over the postponement, saying on the club website: “The club truly appreciates the efforts of supporters already in Bournemouth and those travelling this afternoon.

“We are extremely disappointed the match will not now take place this weekend.

“The club tried its very best to have the match played.”

The game between second-placed Bournemouth and Forest, just outside the play-off spots in seventh, was due to be televised live on Sky Sports.

Southend’s National League fixture against Grimsby scheduled for Friday night has also been called off.

Exeter City
Exeter said they had “concerns over the integrity” of St James Park stadium (Mark Kerton/PA)

A Southend statement read: “Between 2pm and 4pm the situation deteriorated significantly. Advertising boards have been torn off their sightings and screws and other debris have been strewn across the pitch.”

Exeter’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Barrow, due to be played on Saturday, was called off earlier on Friday, with rugby union and racing also affected by one of the worst storms to hit the UK in a generation.

Dunfermline’s cinch Championship clash against Partick Thistle on Friday night was also postponed, along with the United Rugby Championship match between Cardiff and Zebre.

Race meetings at Fakenham, Lingfield and Southwell were all called off, with the Met Office issuing rare red warnings as potentially record-breaking gusts of more than 120mph were recorded in the most exposed areas.

Exeter said they had postponed their match due to “concerns over the integrity” of St James Park.

“We will always take everyone’s safety seriously, and therefore while this is a difficult decision, we do not have a sufficient window of opportunity to inspect the high level structure to confirm if any lasting damage has been done by the persistent high winds,” read a statement.

“We have tried to ensure that this decision has been made early for everyone’s benefit, including Barrow who would be travelling down today.

“All options to inspect the necessary connections at high level of the Big Bank are not possible during high winds, which are expected to continue until the scheduled kick-off tomorrow.”

The match at East End Park was called off due to a waterlogged pitch, while the decision over Zebre’s trip to the Arms Park was made “in the health and safety interests of all staff and team personnel involved”.

There will also be a 9am inspection on Saturday morning at Salford to see if their League Two clash with Crawley can go ahead.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]