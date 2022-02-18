Leaders Forest Green without injured midfielder Opi Edwards for Walsall visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Leaders Forest Green without injured midfielder Opi Edwards for Walsall visit

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.04pm
Opi Edwards is unavailable for Forest Green’s clash with Walsall (David Davies/PA)
Opi Edwards is unavailable for Forest Green’s clash with Walsall (David Davies/PA)

Forest Green will be without midfielder Opi Edwards for the visit of Walsall on Saturday.

The 22-year-old suffered an injury in training and boss Rob Edwards confirmed he will not be available for the league leaders this weekend.

Dom Bernard returned to the starting line-up in last week’s 1-1 draw with Sutton and should start again.

Udoka Godwin-Malife was re-introduced into the side in that game after he missed the 2-1 win against Rochdale through illness and should retain his starting position but Regan Hendry remains a long-term injury doubt.

Michael Flynn will take charge of his first game as Walsall boss as his side travel down to Nailsworth.

The 41-year-old was announced as the new Saddlers manager earlier this week and comes up against a side who are 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Joss Labadie is unavailable again after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Scunthorpe and will serve the second and final game of his two-match ban.

Midfielder Jack Earing came on as a second-half substitute against Tranmere last time out after suffering a head injury and could be in line to start this time round.

