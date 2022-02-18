Leaders Forest Green without injured midfielder Opi Edwards for Walsall visit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Forest Green will be without midfielder Opi Edwards for the visit of Walsall on Saturday.

The 22-year-old suffered an injury in training and boss Rob Edwards confirmed he will not be available for the league leaders this weekend.

Dom Bernard returned to the starting line-up in last week’s 1-1 draw with Sutton and should start again.

Udoka Godwin-Malife was re-introduced into the side in that game after he missed the 2-1 win against Rochdale through illness and should retain his starting position but Regan Hendry remains a long-term injury doubt.

Michael Flynn will take charge of his first game as Walsall boss as his side travel down to Nailsworth.

The 41-year-old was announced as the new Saddlers manager earlier this week and comes up against a side who are 11 points clear at the top of the table.

Joss Labadie is unavailable again after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season against Scunthorpe and will serve the second and final game of his two-match ban.

Midfielder Jack Earing came on as a second-half substitute against Tranmere last time out after suffering a head injury and could be in line to start this time round.