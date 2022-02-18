Midfielder Jay Spearing misses out again for Tranmere as they face Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Midfielder Jay Spearing misses out again for Tranmere as they face Port Vale

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.19pm
Jay Spearing is still out for Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jay Spearing and Paul Glatzel remain out for Tranmere as they prepare to face Port Vale at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Midfielder Spearing is still recovering from a knee injury while striker Glatzel continues to nurse an injury he picked up in their win over Swindon a fortnight ago.

Lee O’Connor and Elliott Nevitt will both be assessed ahead of the game after they missed out on the midweek loss to Hartlepool.

Micky Mellon could look to change things up after seeing his side lose two games on the bounce.

Port Vale will be without manager Darrell Clarke for a period of time following a close family bereavement.

Jamie Proctor emerged as a second-half substitute against Northampton for his first appearance in two months and could be in contention to start this time around.

Tom Conlon (Achilles) and James Gibbons (hamstring) remain out.

Vale may opt for a similar squad as they look to make it six league games unbeaten.

