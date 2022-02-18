Midfielder Jay Spearing misses out again for Tranmere as they face Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jay Spearing and Paul Glatzel remain out for Tranmere as they prepare to face Port Vale at Prenton Park on Saturday.

Midfielder Spearing is still recovering from a knee injury while striker Glatzel continues to nurse an injury he picked up in their win over Swindon a fortnight ago.

Lee O’Connor and Elliott Nevitt will both be assessed ahead of the game after they missed out on the midweek loss to Hartlepool.

Micky Mellon could look to change things up after seeing his side lose two games on the bounce.

Port Vale will be without manager Darrell Clarke for a period of time following a close family bereavement.

Jamie Proctor emerged as a second-half substitute against Northampton for his first appearance in two months and could be in contention to start this time around.

Tom Conlon (Achilles) and James Gibbons (hamstring) remain out.

Vale may opt for a similar squad as they look to make it six league games unbeaten.