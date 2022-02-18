Motherwell to check on Nathan McGinley ahead of visit of Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Motherwell to check on Nathan McGinley ahead of visit of Aberdeen

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.26pm
Motherwell’s Nathan McGinley faces a fitness test (PA)
Motherwell’s Nathan McGinley faces a fitness test (PA)

Motherwell will assess the fitness of Nathan McGinley ahead of the cinch Premiership meeting with Aberdeen.

The left-back missed last Saturday’s Scottish Cup victory over the Dons and could feature in the Fir Park contest.

However, midfielder Barry Maguire remains sidelined for the home side with a torn quad muscle.

Aberdeen caretaker manager Barry Robson gave nothing away over the fitness of Declan Gallagher and Scott Brown, who both went off injured against St Johnstone in midweek.

Ross McCrorie missed Tuesday’s game after limping heavily off the pitch last weekend.

Marley Watkins (foot) is expected to remain out along with long-term absentees Andrew Considine (knee) and Michael Devlin (ankle).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]