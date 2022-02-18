David Martindale has options for Livingston’s clash against St Mirren

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
David Martindale has options for Livingston’s clash against St Mirren

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.33pm
David Martindale has plenty options to choose from (Jane Barlow/PA)
Livingston manager David Martindale expects to have a full-strength squad to select from for the visit of St Mirren.

On-loan Norwich forward Sebastian Soto is likely to be involved for the first time after having his early weeks at the club disrupted by Covid and injury issues.

Russian goalkeeper Ivan Konovalov, who signed for the club last month, is due to arrive in the UK on Monday after a protracted transfer process.

St Mirren suffered disruption on Friday when manager Jim Goodwin was given permission to speak to Aberdeen.

Forward Lee Erwin left the club earlier in the week to sign for Finnish side Haka.

Strikers Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy both remain on the sidelines ahead of the cinch Premiership contest.

