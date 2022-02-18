Mark Cavendish keen to use his battle with depression to help others

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cavendish keen to use his battle with depression to help others

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.37pm
Mark Cavendish wants to use his experience of battling depression to help others who are suffering (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl handout)
Mark Cavendish wants to use his experience of battling depression to help others who may be suffering from mental health problems.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a stunning renaissance in 2021 as he won four stages of the Tour de France – his first since 2016 – to equal Eddy Merckx’s record of 34, earning a nomination for Comeback of the Year in the Laureus World Sports Awards.

The wins were all the more special given Cavendish had been dogged by injury and illness for several seasons, struggles which left him clinically depressed.

Mark Cavendish
Mark Cavendish had an impressive 2021 (Tim Goode/PA)

The Manxman has admitted he previously believed that “depression was an excuse” but he now wants to talk about his own experience to help others.

“I was somebody before who didn’t really believe mental health problems were a thing,” he said. “The irony that I suffered was such a good thing because it meant I could personally talk about the fact it is real.”

Cavendish’s problems began soon after he won four stages of the 2016 Tour before withdrawing early in order to compete on the track at the Rio Olympics, where he won omnium silver.

The following year he suffered from the Epstein-Barr virus, initially misdiagnosed, while a series of crashes added to his problems.

“If you think you’ll never get it, if you think, ‘Oh, I’m strong’, it’s not about being strong or weak in the head. It’s an illness. It’s chemical. It’s something you can’t control.

“In every interview I do I’ll talk about my problems because if one person can take something from it then it’s worth it. I’ll talk about it because I know how damaging it can be not just for your life but other people around you.”

Cavendish has previously spoken about the vital role his wife Peta played in his comeback, pushing him when he could not push himself, encouraging him when his belief wavered, and his answer when asked what has been his greatest win is telling.

“That I still have a family after what my job takes from me, after my life was turned upside down with physical and mental illness,” he said. “That I still have my family is the biggest victory I could ever hope for. That’s for sure.”

