Yosuke Ideguchi returns to Celtic squad after being ineligible for Europe

Celtic midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi is available again for Sunday’s visit of Dundee.

The Japanese player was ineligible for Thursday’s defeat by Bodo/Glimt as he is not listed in Celtic’s Europa Conference League squad.

Mikey Johnston (ankle) remains out along with Albian Ajeti, Kyogo Furuhashi and David Turnbull (all hamstring).

New Dundee manager Mark McGhee will be able to call upon defender Vontae Daley-Campbell.

The on-loan Leicester player has served a two-match ban after being sent off against Ross County.

Jordan Marshall is battling to be fit and Lee Ashcroft is building up his fitness following a hamstring injury, while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) remains a long-term absentee.