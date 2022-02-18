Team GB stripped of Olympic 4x100m relay silver over CJ Ujah doping violation By Press Association February 18 2022, 5.52pm Updated: February 18 2022, 7.18pm Great Britain’s men’s relay team have been stripped of their Olympic silver medal from last summer’s Tokyo Games after CJ Ujah, kneeling, tested positive for prohibited substances (Martin Rickett/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]