Home Sport

Daniel Batty ruled out for Fleetwood by ankle injury

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.54pm
Fleetwood’s Daniel Batty is set for a spell on the sidelines (Tim Markland/PA)
Fleetwood’s Daniel Batty is set for a spell on the sidelines (Tim Markland/PA)

Fleetwood have seen Daniel Batty join their lengthy list of absentees ahead of Lincoln’s visit in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

The midfielder suffered an ankle injury in last weekend’s loss at Cheltenham and is set for a spell on the sidelines but Callum Camps will return following his two-match suspension.

Batty joins Brad Halliday (knee), Darnell Johnson (Achilles) and Josh Harrop (hamstring) on the treatment table while Jordan Rossiter, Ged Garner and Harrison Holgate have not made an appearance in 2022 due to their respective issues.

Joe Garner also remains absent with a shoulder injury but has stepped up his rehabilitation.

Lincoln will be without Joe Walsh for the trip to the coast after he was sent off during the midweek loss to Doncaster.

Walsh received his marching orders for two yellow cards and will serve a one-game ban this weekend, but Tom Hopper and Teddy Bishop were able to return on Tuesday following their respective shin and groin injuries.

Adam Jackson (calf), Lewis Montsma and Liam Bridcutt (both knee) remain absent for Imps manager Michael Appleton.

Lincoln have won only one of their last five league games, but did beat Fleetwood by a 2-1 score at the start of the season.

