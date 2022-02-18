Morton boss Dougie Imrie handed six-match suspension for breaching betting rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morton boss Dougie Imrie handed six-match suspension for breaching betting rules

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 5.56pm
Morton boss Dougie Imrie faces a ban (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Morton boss Dougie Imrie faces a ban (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Morton manager Dougie Imrie has been handed an immediate six-match suspension for breaching zero-tolerance betting rules.

Imrie was among several people given punishments following Scottish Football Association disciplinary hearings.

The former Hamilton player has been handed a 10-game ban – but four of those are suspended until the end of next season.

Imrie had been accused of breaching betting regulations “on various occasions between July 2011 and October 2019”.

Morton said in a statement: “The club are disappointed with the severity of the punishment despite the representations made on Dougie’s behalf by the club and Dougie himself.

“The club have requested a full explanation from the panel for the reasons behind their decision. Upon receipt of that explanation, the club will discuss with Dougie the possibility of an appeal against this decision.

“We will be making no further comment at this time, but the club board would like to reaffirm its backing of Dougie in this process.”

Cove Rangers assistant boss Gordon Young has been handed an identical punishment and Arbroath player Gavin Swankie has been handed an eight-game ban – four of which are suspended until summer 2023.

SFA rules state that players, team staff and club officials are not allowed to place any bets on any football matches.

