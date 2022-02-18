Ollie Rathbone stunner earns leaders Rotherham point against second-placed Wigan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ollie Rathbone stunner earns leaders Rotherham point against second-placed Wigan

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 9.56pm
Ollie Rathbone struck a fine leveller to earn Rotherham a point against Wigan (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ollie Rathbone struck a fine leveller to earn Rotherham a point against Wigan (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Ollie Rathbone’s stunning strike ensured Rotherham kept Wigan at arm’s length in the Sky Bet League One title race after a 1-1 draw at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Rathbone hammered home from distance to cancel out Stephen Humphreys’ first-half opener to keep their six-point lead intact at the summit, though the Latics do have two games in hand.

This was a hard-fought battle between the best two sides in the division and on this evidence both should be celebrating promotion come the end of the season.

It was a fine finish from Humphreys in the 28th minute that ended a tense opening.

He initially appeared well offside as he was sent through on goal and saw a shot blocked, but after Rotherham failed to clear the loose ball it fell to the striker on the edge of the area and he lashed a left-footed effort into the far corner.

It was the first goal Rotherham had conceded in seven games and ensured they went into half-time behind for the first time this season.

But, protecting an unbeaten run at home that started in September, the hosts launched an assault in the second half and Michael Smith forced Ben Amos into a smart stop following Ben Wiles’ cutback.

Minutes after Wigan had a second goal cancelled out for a foul by Will Keane on goalkeeper Josh Vickers, the Millers eventually got their reward with 15 minutes to go and in some style.

Rathbone picked up the ball 25 yards out and speared an unstoppable effort into the bottom corner to ensure his side took a point.

