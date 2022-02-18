Paul Warne says ‘wonder’ goals in draw were befitting of League One’s top two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Warne says ‘wonder’ goals in draw were befitting of League One’s top two

By Press Association
February 18 2022, 11.02pm
Rotherham manager Paul Warne was impressed with the goals in his side’s draw with Wigan (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Rotherham boss Paul Warne said both goals in their 1-1 draw with Wigan were befitting of the top two sides in Sky Bet League One.

The Millers kept their six-point lead at the summit intact after Ollie Rathbone’s second-half strike cancelled out Stephen Humphreys’ effort before the break.

Both were high-quality goals as Rathbone found the same corner from 25 yards out that Humphreys earlier picked out from 20 yards.

“I thought it was two really good teams, full of really good players,” Warne said. “At times we might have cancelled each other out, no one gave an inch for the whole game.

“Wigan kept us quiet quite well in the first half and in the second half we were in the ascendency, our keeper didn’t make a save.

“It was just two wonder strikes, two great goals that were befitting of two teams at the top end of the league. If you had offered me a 1-1 after 70 minutes I’d have taken it.

“Both sets of teams go away happy with a point.

“I thought we were braver in the second half. We came to try and win the game, but we don’t come away disappointed that we only got a point.

“But we are in a good position.”

The draw ensures it is as you were at the top of the table as Rotherham sit six points clear at the summit, though Wigan have two games in hand.

This was a hard-fought battle between the best two sides in the division and on this evidence both should be celebrating promotion come the end of the season.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson was pleased to see his side end a run of three games in seven days with a point.

The Latics played on Saturday and again on Tuesday before this crunch clash and came through it with seven points.

“Any point away from home is a good point,” he said. “Playing Saturday, Tuesday and Friday our lads have put in a huge shift in.

“After walking off the pitch at 9.45pm on Tuesday to come here and be as competitive as we were was pleasing.

“We don’t look at the games in hand, we look at the points now and see where we are. We have got loads of challenges ahead of us. It is a tough turnaround.”

Things might have been different for Wigan had they not had a second goal ruled out for a soft-looking foul on goalkeeper Josh Vickers.

“I thought there were a couple of decisions,” Richardson added. “There was stuff going on all over the pitch, there are always moving parts.

“The officials have got a million decisions to make, you always hope the players make the result. We don’t have any qualms.”

