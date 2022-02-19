Ryan Edwards targets Dundee United double over Rangers By Press Association February 19 2022, 9.02am Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards (left) looking for the double over Rangers (Jane Barlow/PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from The Courier Ange Postecoglou challenges Celtic players to respond after rare defeat Paul Whitelaw: Turn on to the tale of our 2002 Olympic gold-winning curling team and some heart-warming holy man banter this week Giovanni Van Bronckhorst giving due respect to Dundee United ahead of meeting Dundee boss Mark McGhee relishing Celtic Park bow as he reveals where he’ll sit out suspension at Parkhead