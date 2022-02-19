Crawley’s trip to Salford called off due to waterlogged pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford’s League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, City have confirmed.

The playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium was judged to be unplayable after a second inspection following continued heavy rain.

A statement on the cub’s official website said: “The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12:30pm.

“However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when we requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess and he deemed the surface unplayable.”