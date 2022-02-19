Crawley’s trip to Salford called off due to waterlogged pitch By Press Association February 19 2022, 12.32pm Salford’s game with Crawley was postponed (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Salford’s League Two clash with Crawley on Saturday has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch, City have confirmed. The playing surface at the Peninsula Stadium was judged to be unplayable after a second inspection following continued heavy rain. A statement on the cub’s official website said: “The surface passed a preliminary pitch inspection by the match official at 9am, with the officials due to return at 12:30pm. “However rainfall continuously fell throughout the morning, and when we requested that the match referee return earlier to re-assess and he deemed the surface unplayable.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Blackburn-Millwall called off as bad weather forces host of EFL postponements Storm Eunice forces postponements in Football League Salford wait on skipper Ash Eastham for Crawley clash Brechin City have second game postponed in a week as Keith clash called off