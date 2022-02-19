Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ‘heartbroken’ after loss of Olympic silver medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake ‘heartbroken’ after loss of Olympic silver medal

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 3.14pm
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake was in action in Birmingham, a day after losing his Olympic silver medal (Martin Rickett/PA)
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake said he was “heartbroken” and that it had not yet fully sunk in a day on from losing his Olympic silver medal because of CJ Ujah’s failed drugs test.

It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver claimed at the Tokyo Games last summer after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mitchell-Blake was subsequently in action on Saturday at the Muller Indoor Grand Prix in Birmingham, where he failed to advance from his 60 metres heat after finishing seventh.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, centre, embraces CJ Ujah after finishing second in the 4 x 100m relay in Tokyo as team-mate Richard Kilty, left, looks on
And the 27-year-old said afterwards when asked about the news of the quartet of him, Ujah, Zharnel Hughes and Richard Kilty losing the silver: “I was happy that some news came out so we can actually get the process going.

“But then obviously it’s a nail in the coffin saying you’re getting stripped of your Olympic silver medal. It hasn’t really 100 per cent sunk in yet, but when you say it and repeat it and think about it, it’s not a nice feeling.

“We’re all heartbroken by it. It’s gutting for us, the nation, everybody.”

Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement on Friday he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.

Kilty said in a BBC interview that Ujah had spoken to his team-mates via Zoom a couple of months earlier to explain his situation and apologise.

Mitchell-Blake said: “I feel like a lot is still yet to be revealed, and we just have to let everything play out.

“(Ujah) is my brother, I love him and I know he wouldn’t do anything intentional. It’s unfortunate that things happen of this nature, but he’s taken accountability and that is all you can ask for.

“I accept his apology wholeheartedly. I’ve known him for a long time, we were friends before the sport and we’ll continue to be friends. It has to be heart-wrenching for him, and naturally it’s heart-wrenching for us.

“We (he and Ujah) speak quite frequently – not so much about the topic, although I know he’s got a lot going on in his mind already. I just try to support him as much as I can.”

Mitchell-Blake added: “We go forward towards Paris (the 2024 Olympics) and try to use this and get a medal in Paris, whether individually or collectively.”

