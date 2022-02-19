Fulham boss Marco Silva hits out at referee ‘mistake’ after Huddersfield defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fulham boss Marco Silva hits out at referee ‘mistake’ after Huddersfield defeat

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 4.02pm
Fulham manager Marco Silva was not happy with some decisions from the officials (PA)
Fulham manager Marco Silva laid into referee Tony Harrington for awarding Huddersfield a controversial penalty in a 2-1 win for Carlos Corberan’s visitors.

Duane Holmes converted from the spot to add to Danny Ward’s opener before Bobby De Cordova-Reid pulled one back for the Championship leaders, who lost in the league for the first time since December.

Silva, who was shown a yellow card during the match by Harrington, was convinced Fulham goalkeeper Marek Rodak had been harshly punished for a coming together with Sorba Thomas that resulted in the penalty award.

Indeed, the Portuguese argued that had it been Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic involved in a similar collision no action would have been taken, and that Fulham themselves were denied spot-kicks of their own, most notably late on when a header from Tosin Adarabioyo hit Jonathan Russell on an arm.

“We were the best team on the pitch, definitely,” Silva said. “They got a goal from a mistake from ourselves – the striker reacted quicker than our defender – and after the decisive moment of the match was the penalty.

“It was a clear mistake by the referee. It was never a penalty – the player fell on our goalkeeper and the decision was strange for me because it was a clear mistake. Marek didn’t do anything.

“It was tough for us to understand why. OK, I can make mistakes and the referee as well but it was so clear.

“We had a clear handball in the box that unfortunately the referee didn’t see – the linesman was in a good position and he didn’t see, it is strange for us.

“I don’t like to speak about referees when I lose but today this had a big impact. If that was a penalty I could find in the second half two or three penalties in their box.

“I am 100% sure that if it was ‘Mitro’ there who falls down on the goalkeeper it will not be a penalty. Even if it is a penalty they will not give.”

Huddersfield manager Corberan hailed his players’ “personality” for extending his side’s unbeaten run to 15 games in all competitions.

“For me the result was the consequence of a high level of personality from the players, ” Corberan said. “To come to this stadium and to achieve three points you can only do this with a lot of personality.

“Against teams like them you have to attack perfectly, and then defend perfectly. The mentality shown by the team was key.

“I put this win in context, we are playing against the best team in the league and away from home – so you can’t be more excited than that. But I get satisfaction from every win.

“Every player performed to a high level. In the first half, especially, we were very good and looked very balanced. And we got a result that the incredible effort deserved, that is the best thing. ”

The result consolidated Huddersfield’s position in the play-off slots and fuelled supporter hopes that a Premier League return that did not seem particularly likely at the start of the season is more than possible.

But Corberan added: “The result doesn’t tell me too much more about our promotion hopes because we have played more games than some of our rivals.”

