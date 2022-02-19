Northampton back in top three after comfortable win over Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton moved back into the top three with a comfortable 3-0 victory over relegation-threatened Colchester.

Fraser Horsfall, Sam Hoskins and Benny Ashley-Seal were all on target and a 16th clean sheet of the season meant the three points were never in doubt.

Hoskins was expertly denied by goalkeeper Sam Hornby inside 90 seconds before Northampton showed why they are set-piece specialists with the opening goal in the 16th minute. Mitch Pinnock delivered another pinpoint corner and Horsfall stooped to head home.

Colchester saw a lot of the ball but did not do much with it, while Northampton occasionally threatened to add a second goal before half-time with Jon Guthrie going closest when his header was hooked off the line.

The home side doubled their lead with a brilliant goal four minutes into the second half. Jack Sowerby, Tyler Magloire and Paul Lewis all combined to set up Hoskins and he curled a superb shot into the top corner.

Alan Judge hit the woodwork for Colchester but Northampton’s win was wrapped up when Ashley-Seal turned in Hoskins’ cross in stoppage time.