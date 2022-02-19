Ayr extend unbeaten run with win at Inverness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sean McGinty and Tomi Adeloye were on target as Ayr extended their unbeaten cinch Championship run to three matches after a narrow 2-1 victory at 10-man Inverness.

The promotion-challenging hosts enjoyed the majority of possession in the opening half hour and David Carson headed a close effort over from the right of the box.

But it was Ayr that broke the deadlock 10 minutes before the break as defender McGinty headed Kerr McInroy’s corner home from close range for his first goal of the season.

Logan Chalmers had two chances in quick succession to draw Inverness level before half-time but saw his first sail over the crossbar before his second was saved in the bottom-right corner.

The home side continued to press for an equaliser as the second half began and Carson had a shot blocked before McInroy came close to doubling Ayr’s lead at the other end.

On-loan Norwich midfielder Reece McAlear fired an effort wide for Inverness on the hour mark but – four minutes later – substitute Adeloye slotted home The Honest Men’s second from close range with his first touch of the game.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 68 minutes when Carson was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Adeloye and they managed to reduce the deficit four minutes from time through Lewis Nicolson but Ayr held on for three points.