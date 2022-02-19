Lewis Spence on target as Morton suffer narrow Championship defeat to Hamilton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lewis Spence on target as Morton suffer narrow Championship defeat to Hamilton

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 4.58pm
Hamilton played host to Morton (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hamilton played host to Morton (Peter Byrne/PA)

Morton lost 1-0 away to Hamilton in their first game since manager Dougie Imrie was banned for 10 matches for historical betting offences.

Imrie was hit with the ban by the Scottish Football Association on Friday, with six matches to be served immediately and four suspended until the end of next season.

There was limited action on the pitch at the Fountain of Youth Stadium, but Hamilton wasted little time at the start of the second half to take the lead.

Lewis Spence was alert on the edge of the area in the 48th minute to sweep the ball home from 18 yards to break the deadlock.

Spence had another effort blocked on the hour mark but Hamilton held on to end Morton’s six-game unbeaten run in the cinch Championship.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier