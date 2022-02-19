Morgan Gibbs-White brace helps Sheffield United thrash Swansea to reach top six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morgan Gibbs-White brace helps Sheffield United thrash Swansea to reach top six

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.04pm
Sheffield United’s Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates scoring (Will Matthews/PA)
Morgan Gibbs-White scored twice as an impressive first-half performance sent play-off chasing Sheffield United on their way to a 4-0 Sky Bet Championship victory over Swansea City and into the top six.

George Baldock and Billy Sharp were also on target before the break while Swansea never threatened to make a game of it, rarely troubling Blades goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

United boss Paul Heckingbottom made three changes, with Sharp, Sander Berge and John Fleck recalled to the starting line-up. Swansea head coach Russell Martin, meanwhile, recalled Joel Latibeaudiere and Olivier Ntcham.

Ntcham tried an effort from outside the box but lost his footing as he connected with the ball and Chris Basham was able to steer the ball to Foderingham.

Foderingham then had to be alert to collect as Ryan Manning delivered the ball into the path of Joel Piroe.

Gibbs-White opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a fine finish after getting on the end of a superb ball from Oliver Norwood.

Baldock made it 2-0 three minutes later, applying an impressive finish following a good build-up.

Basham, Gibbs-White and Fleck combined to release Rhys Norrington-Davies, whose ball picked out Baldock and his shot went in off the underside of the bar.

Gibbs-White spurned a great chance to put the hosts further ahead when he headed just wide from a Sharp cross.

Ntcham fired a low shot on target but it was no problem for Foderingham, who gathered the ball comfortably.

Sharp made it 3-0 in the 38th minute, receiving the ball from Gibbs-White following a defensive slip before beating the advancing Andy Fisher.

It was a dominant half from the home side, putting them firmly in control at the break.

Baldock put the ball in the net early in the second half but an offside flag cut United’s celebrations short.

Fisher saved a free-kick from Fleck while Gibbs-White and Berge linked up to set up Sharp, who won a corner.

Baldock was forced to go off after receiving lengthy treatment with Charlie Goode, on loan from Brentford, coming on to make his United debut.

Gibbs-White scored his second of the match after good hold-up play from Sharp in the 78th minute.

Norwood had a great chance to add a fifth, blazing over after some slack defending from Swansea.

It is now eight games unbeaten for the Blades and this clean sheet means they have now gone over six hours without conceding a goal.

