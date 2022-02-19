Oldham beat 10-man Bradford to maintain unbeaten run under John Sheridan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham’s resurgence under John Sheridan continued with a 2-0 victory over managerless Bradford.

It is now three wins and two draws in five unbeaten games for Oldham since Sheridan returned for a fourth permanent stint in charge.

Oldham, who are now out of the drop zone, threatened early when Davis Keillor-Dunn saw a smart half-volley well saved by Alex Bass.

After Nathan Delfouneso had gone close for Bradford, who sacked boss Derek Adams earlier this week, it was Oldham who went in front after 19 minutes. Hallam Hope glanced home a header from Nicky Adams’ in-swinging corner-kick.

Five minutes later Keillor-Dunn made it two with a precise header after Adams’ cross had not been cleared.

Bradford almost halved the deficit shortly before the break when Andy Cook’s angled strike was saved by Danny Rogers.

Yann Sango’o’s angled shot clipped the crossbar soon after the restart as Bradford sought a response, while Levi Sutton also saw a deflected strike saved by Rogers.

However, they were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when skipper Paudie O’Connor was red-carded following an off-the-ball clash with Hope.

Substitute Tom Elliott saw a late effort ruled out for the Bantams following an apparent push on Rogers.