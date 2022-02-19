Tom Crawford rescues draw for Hartlepool against Sutton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tom Crawford rescues draw for Hartlepool against Sutton

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.08pm
Graeme Lee’s Harltepool came back to earn a draw (Richard Sellers/PA)
Graeme Lee’s Harltepool came back to earn a draw (Richard Sellers/PA)

Tom Crawford’s first goal in a Hartlepool shirt earned a 1-1 draw against promotion hopefuls Sutton.

Joe Kizzi’s early opener had put the Us on course for a first win in five to stay in touch with the top three, but Crawford struck five minutes after half-time to level things up.

Pools, who were looking for a fourth Sky Bet League Two win in a row for the first time since 2015, had struggled to break the visitors down after Kizzi’s second goal of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder rose in a crowded area to head in a corner with just 128 seconds on the clock.

Sutton could have had a second moments later when Will Randall’s effort was destined for the bottom corner only for it to be blocked at the last moment.

After that, Luke Molyneux struck a low drive against the foot of the left-hand post, which was the best of Hartlepool’s first-half chances.

There was also a Bryn Morris strike that bounced narrowly wide of the upright, but otherwise Sutton stayed strong during that period and restricted openings.

Hartlepool, who moved up to 12th, were quickest out of the blocks after the restart and Crawford fired in from close range after reacting first to Zaine Francis-Angol’s delivery in the 51st minute.

That was how it remained, with further opportunities few and far between at both ends.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier