Tom Crawford rescues draw for Hartlepool against Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Crawford’s first goal in a Hartlepool shirt earned a 1-1 draw against promotion hopefuls Sutton.

Joe Kizzi’s early opener had put the Us on course for a first win in five to stay in touch with the top three, but Crawford struck five minutes after half-time to level things up.

Pools, who were looking for a fourth Sky Bet League Two win in a row for the first time since 2015, had struggled to break the visitors down after Kizzi’s second goal of the season.

The 28-year-old midfielder rose in a crowded area to head in a corner with just 128 seconds on the clock.

Sutton could have had a second moments later when Will Randall’s effort was destined for the bottom corner only for it to be blocked at the last moment.

After that, Luke Molyneux struck a low drive against the foot of the left-hand post, which was the best of Hartlepool’s first-half chances.

There was also a Bryn Morris strike that bounced narrowly wide of the upright, but otherwise Sutton stayed strong during that period and restricted openings.

Hartlepool, who moved up to 12th, were quickest out of the blocks after the restart and Crawford fired in from close range after reacting first to Zaine Francis-Angol’s delivery in the 51st minute.

That was how it remained, with further opportunities few and far between at both ends.