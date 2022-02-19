Connor Wickham strike earns MK Dons victory at Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Connor Wickham strike earns MK Dons victory at Sunderland

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.08pm
Connor Wickham (right) hit the winner (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Connor Wickham (right) hit the winner (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Connor Wickham came back to haunt Sunderland as his second-half strike enabled MK Dons to claim a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light.

Wickham, who spent four years on Sunderland’s books after moving to Wearside in 2011, struck with 14 minutes left after Ross Stewart had cancelled out Mo Eisa’s first-half opener for the Dons.

Liam Manning’s visitors were the brighter of the two sides for most of the afternoon, but Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson initially kept them at bay.

Patterson saved from Tennai Watson in the early stages, and produced an even better stop on the half-hour mark to deny Troy Parrott. The Tottenham loanee latched onto a long ball in the right of the box, but Patterson tipped his half-volley over the crossbar.

Sunderland’s shot-stopper was beaten three minutes in the second half, though, as MK Dons claimed a deserved lead.

Josh McEachran’s slide-rule through ball released Eisa behind the Black Cats’ back four, and the Dons forward slotted a precise finish into the bottom corner.

Sunderland came close to an instant equaliser when Leon Dajaku stabbed a shot wide, and Alex Neil’s side restored parity just before the hour mark.

Elliot Embleton floated over a cross from the right within two minutes of coming on as a substitute, and Stewart glanced home his 19th goal of the season.

MK Dons continued to threaten on the break though, and the visitors regained their lead with 14 minutes left. Jay Matete conceded possession, with Parrott releasing Wickham to slot a low finish into the corner.

