Dom Telford penalty cancels out Newport own goal in Mansfield draw

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dom Telford’s late penalty earned Newport a 1-1 draw with Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Mansfield at Rodney Parade.

The visitors dominated the first half but failed to break the deadlock through a combination of poor finishing and some superb goalkeeping from Nick Townsend.

Mansfield did take a deserved lead in the 68th minute when Stephen McLaughlin’s shot was deflected past Townsend by defender Josh Pask.

But Nigel Clough’s side were then reduced to 10 men in the 73rd minute when John-Joe O’Toole was shown a straight red card following a mass brawl on the touchline.

And County levelled from the spot eight minutes from time after Scot Bennett’s shot was blocked by the hand of Oliver Hawkins in the box.

Telford stepped up to confidently dispatch the penalty, sending Nathan Bishop the wrong way to claim his 22nd league goal of the campaign.

The draw means both sides remain in contention at the top of League Two, with Mansfield staying in sixth spot and Newport dropping one place to eighth.