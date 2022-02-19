Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking By Press Association February 19 2022, 5.16pm Ash Palmer scored the only goal of the game as 10-man Stockport beat Woking 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ash Palmer scored the only goal as 10-man Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a 1-0 win over Woking. Ryan Rydel’s 72nd-minute corner found Palmer, who beat the defender to head home and give his side a third successive victory in all competitions. Stockport’s Liam Hogan was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute after a number of players came together following a challenge. The defeat leaves Woking without a win since January 22, a run of six games. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Stockport come from two goals down to rescue a point against 10-man Chesterfield Kieron Morris effort enough as Tranmere edge victory over Stevenage Stockport take over at the top on the back of strong second-half show Stockport cruise to victory over Altrincham