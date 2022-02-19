Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.16pm
Ash Palmer scored the only goal of the game as 10-man Stockport beat Woking 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ash Palmer scored the only goal of the game as 10-man Stockport beat Woking 1-0 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ash Palmer scored the only goal as 10-man Stockport extended their lead at the top of the National League to six points with a 1-0 win over Woking.

Ryan Rydel’s 72nd-minute corner found Palmer, who beat the defender to head home and give his side a third successive victory in all competitions.

Stockport’s Liam Hogan was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute after a number of players came together following a challenge.

The defeat leaves Woking without a win since January 22, a run of six games.

