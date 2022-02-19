QPR rescue point as Hull wait on Matt Ingram injury news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
QPR rescue point as Hull wait on Matt Ingram injury news

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.22pm
Ilias Chair, left, scores QPR’s equaliser (Jacques Feeney/PA)

Ilias Chair’s 75th-minute equaliser rescued a point for stuttering QPR in a 1-1 draw at home to Hull, whose goalkeeper Matt Ingram suffered what looked a potentially serious injury.

Ingram, playing against his former club, was carried off on a stretcher with his head in a brace midway through the second half.

He landed heavily after a far-post collision with Albert Adomah and play was halted for around 12 minutes while Ingram received attention from the medical staff of both clubs.

It resulted in a league debut for 19-year-old keeper Harvey Cartwright, who was powerless to stop Chair cancelling out Marcus Forss’ first-half goal.

Following back-to-back defeats, promotion-chasing Rangers – who would have gone third in the Sky Bet Championship table had they won – produced another poor performance.

Hull, meanwhile, battled hard but have won just one of their five games since Shota Arveladze took over as boss. The Tigers remain 20th but are 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

Striker Forss opened the scoring on 26 minutes with his first goal since being signed on loan from QPR’s west London neighbours Brentford. Alfie Jones got his head to Callum Elder’s corner and Forss’ close-range effort hit the underside of the bar and bounced over the line.

Rangers, beaten by bottom side Barnsley last Saturday and by Millwall in midweek, again struggled to create clear-cut chances – and were not helped by the absence of injured striker Lyndon Dykes.

Charlie Austin’s header well wide was the best they could muster until the final moments of the first half, when Chris Willock fired the ball across the face of goal and Adomah was just unable to add the finishing touch.

Rangers continued to struggle in the second half but equalised with their first significant attack after Ingram’s injury.

Moses Odubajo, on as a substitute, swung in a cross from the left and Chair nudged the ball past Cartwright from five yards out.

Keane Lewis-Potter missed a great chance to restore Hull’s lead when he shot wide after finding himself through on goal.

At the other end, Willock sent one effort over the bar and saw another gathered by Cartwright.

QPR briefly thought they had gone ahead when Adomah netted after Cartwright had parried Chair’s shot, but the veteran winger was offside.

