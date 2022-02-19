Jon Dadi Bodvarsson opens Bolton account in rout over AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson opens Bolton account in rout over AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.22pm
AFC Wimbledon were well beaten at he University of Bolton Stadium (Dave Howarth/PA)
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson opened his Bolton goal account as Wanderers returned to winning ways with an emphatic 4-0 Sky Bet League One victory over AFC Wimbledon.

Top scorer Dapo Afolayan netted his 13th of the season, Dion Charles his sixth goal in eight games and substitute Amadou Bakayoko his ninth of the campaign to ease the pain of the Trotters’ 3-1 midweek defeat at Burton.

Iceland international Bodvarsson headed in Aaron Morley’s 36th-minute corner to give the Trotters the lead.

The visitors have never beaten Bolton and that record continued as Ian Evatt’s side struck twice in 11 second-half minutes to revive their outside play-off ambitions.

Afolayan virtually walked the ball into an empty net after Charles prodded the ball through.

Charles sealed Bolton’s seventh win in nine games with a strong right-footed finish after 67 minutes and Bakayoko headed in Marlon Fossey’s cross to complete the rout three minutes from time.

