Cambridge end wait for win by beating Accrington

Cambridge earned a first win in seven games in all competitions by beating Accrington 2-0 in Sky Bet League One.

Mitch Clark missed the big chance of the first half for the visitors when he was played in by Sean McConville, but he could only fire against the post.

Sam Sherring hacked an Accrington effort off the line 20 minutes after the restart, before the U’s went ahead seconds later.

Adam May’s attempt was only pushed away by Toby Savin, with Sam Smith firing the rebound home.

James Brophy saw an effort blocked on the line as Cambridge looked to make the game safe, while they somehow failed to win a penalty when Harvey Knibbs was felled by Harvey Rodgers.

Twelve minutes from time George Williams’ cross was cannoned onto his own post by Stanley defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou, seconds before Dimi Mitov pushed Korede Adedoyin’s effort wide at the other end.

In the final minute Mitov’s fine low save denied Colby Bishop’s header, before deep into stoppage time Wes Hoolahan made the game safe after superb work by Brophy.