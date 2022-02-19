Harry McKirdy on target again as Swindon down Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry McKirdy on target again as Swindon down Carlisle

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.26pm
Harry McKirdy has 13 league goals this season (John Walton/PA)
Harry McKirdy has 13 league goals this season (John Walton/PA)

Swindon moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places following a comfortable 3-0 win at struggling Carlisle.

Harry McKirdy scored his 13th league goal of the season in the first half before Josh Davison and Louie Barry added more after the interval.

The Cumbrians started well with Callum Guy firing inches over after seven minutes but Town began to take charge with Rob Hunt being denied by two Morgan Feeney blocks.

McKirdy made the pressure count with a good run and finish in the 17th minute.

Jon Mellish fired wide for the home side after getting on the end of Corey Whelan’s header before Barry was denied by Mark Howard and Feeney headed wide in stoppage-time.

Davison doubled Town’s lead 10 minutes into the second half after McKirdy played him in.

Aston Villa loan man Barry then made the game safe when he took advantage of a deflection to smash home after 57 minutes.

Dynel Simeu headed wide before Kristian Dennis fired over to cap a miserable day for Carlisle.

