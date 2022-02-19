Alfie May scores four as Cheltenham hit back for thrilling point at Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie May scored four goals as Cheltenham came back from 3-1 and 5-3 down to claim a 5-5 draw in a thrilling clash at Wycombe.

May opened the scoring in the third minute, capitalising on a defensive mix-up, but the Chairboys took a 3-1 lead into the break, with Jordan Obita scoring twice.

His first was a cross in from the left which evaded everyone and ended up in the bottom corner in the 26th minute, with Sullay Kaikai providing the assist for his second five minutes later.

Kaikai was the supplier again, this time for Brandon Hanlan, who powered through to add Wycombe’s third in the 33rd minute.

May pulled one back for Cheltenham in the 52nd minute after Kion Etete touched on Ben Williams’ cross.

And Etete then scored to make it 3-3 after 66 minutes, finishing with style into the bottom-right corner from 22 yards.

Sam Vokes scored twice in as many minutes as Wycombe looked set to end a four-match winless run, firing past Owen Evans in the 68th and 69th minutes.

But May completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute and added a fourth 10 minutes later to snatch an unlikely draw.