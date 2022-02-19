Derek Gaston saves Arbroath in Queen of the South stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath were grateful to goalkeeper Derek Gaston as the leaders drew 0-0 away at managerless cinch Championship basement boys Queen of the South.

After a cagey opening spell, which saw home striker Lee Connelly go off with an injury, it was Queens who had two chances as Ruari Paton and Innes Cameron both failed with headers.

Craig Wighton then registered Arbroath’s first shot on target of the afternoon just before the break but the first half ended goalless.

The home side – who parted company with Allan Johnston last week – had the better of it after the interval, with Gaston forced into saves by Kieran McKechnie and Aidan Fitzpatrick before he turned Shea Gordon’s effort onto the crossbar.

Ricky Little then had to head a McKechnie shot off the line in stoppage time as Arbroath saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to goal difference.