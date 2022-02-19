Derek Gaston saves Arbroath in Queen of the South stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Derek Gaston saves Arbroath in Queen of the South stalemate

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.32pm
Derek Gaston was called into action several times in the second half (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Derek Gaston was called into action several times in the second half (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Arbroath were grateful to goalkeeper Derek Gaston as the leaders drew 0-0 away at managerless cinch Championship basement boys Queen of the South.

After a cagey opening spell, which saw home striker Lee Connelly go off with an injury, it was Queens who had two chances as Ruari Paton and Innes Cameron both failed with headers.

Craig Wighton then registered Arbroath’s first shot on target of the afternoon just before the break but the first half ended goalless.

The home side – who parted company with Allan Johnston last week – had the better of it after the interval, with Gaston forced into saves by Kieran McKechnie and Aidan Fitzpatrick before he turned Shea Gordon’s effort onto the crossbar.

Ricky Little then had to head a McKechnie shot off the line in stoppage time as Arbroath saw their lead at the top of the table reduced to goal difference.

