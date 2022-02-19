Matty Taylor’s double helps Oxford to 4-0 rout at Charlton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Matty Taylor’s first-half brace – moving his goal tally to 18 for the season – helped Oxford climb to fourth in the Sky Bet League One table with a 4-0 rout of Charlton at The Valley.

Taylor’s first goal came on 21 minutes as Sam Baldock fed him on the right of the box and he deftly lifted the ball past Craig MacGillivray.

Cameron Brannagan hit the bar with Baldock’s diving header from the follow up saved by Charlton keeper MacGillivray.

Oxford went 2-0 up after 28 minutes. Taylor finished from almost the same position as his opener after Ryan Williams picked him out.

Baldock produced a fine finish in the 54th minute, curling a right-footed effort past MacGillivray from the edge of the area.

Charlton’s miserable afternoon was summed up by Sean Clare receiving a red card for tangling with Taylor in the 62nd minute. Taylor and Addicks skipper Ryan Inniss were also cautioned for their part in the same skirmish.

Brannagan smashed a thunderbolt fourth for Oxford as the home side lost for the third match in a row.