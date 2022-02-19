Michael Flynn makes immediate impact as Walsall stun leaders Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Flynn makes immediate impact as Walsall stun leaders Forest Green

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.34pm
Michael Flynn made a winning start as Walsall boss as they beat leaders Forest Green (Mike Egerton/PA)
Michael Flynn made a winning start as Walsall boss as they beat leaders Forest Green (Mike Egerton/PA)

George Miller’s first-half strike handed new Walsall boss Michael Flynn a winning start as his side ended runaway leaders Forest Green’s 19-game unbeaten run.

A high-octane opening saw Matty Stevens a whisker away from giving Forest Green the lead after four minutes as he stretched to toe over a Nicky Cadden cross.

Walsall responded just two minutes later with Miller failing to get a decent purchase on Tyrese Shade’s cross to the far post.

The Saddlers went ahead after 12 minutes when Emmanuel Osadebe opened Rovers up for Miller to finish clinically beyond Luke McGee.

Miller skewed wide from the edge of the box as rejuvenated Walsall threatened before a buccaneering run saw Baily Cargill’s strike deflect wide of Carl Rushworth’s post at the other end.

Rushworth kept Walsall’s lead intact after the break as he gloved a flying Jack Aitchison header over from a deep Kane Wilson cross and then did well to claw a Cadden cross wide.

Walsall threatened a second when Conor Wilkinson charged down a Cargill clearance for Osadebe to spank wide of the mark.

The visitors finished the game comfortably, making it back-to-back wins since parting company with boss Matt Taylor.

