Michael Flynn makes immediate impact as Walsall stun leaders Forest Green

George Miller’s first-half strike handed new Walsall boss Michael Flynn a winning start as his side ended runaway leaders Forest Green’s 19-game unbeaten run.

A high-octane opening saw Matty Stevens a whisker away from giving Forest Green the lead after four minutes as he stretched to toe over a Nicky Cadden cross.

Walsall responded just two minutes later with Miller failing to get a decent purchase on Tyrese Shade’s cross to the far post.

The Saddlers went ahead after 12 minutes when Emmanuel Osadebe opened Rovers up for Miller to finish clinically beyond Luke McGee.

Miller skewed wide from the edge of the box as rejuvenated Walsall threatened before a buccaneering run saw Baily Cargill’s strike deflect wide of Carl Rushworth’s post at the other end.

Rushworth kept Walsall’s lead intact after the break as he gloved a flying Jack Aitchison header over from a deep Kane Wilson cross and then did well to claw a Cadden cross wide.

Walsall threatened a second when Conor Wilkinson charged down a Cargill clearance for Osadebe to spank wide of the mark.

The visitors finished the game comfortably, making it back-to-back wins since parting company with boss Matt Taylor.