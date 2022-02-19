Dominant Plymouth cruise to victory at Gillingham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-half goals from Jordon Garrick and Luke Jephcott fired Plymouth to a dominant 2-0 victory at Gillingham.

After a forgettable first half Swansea loanee Garrick lit the game up with a brilliant goal 50 seconds after the break as he curled into the bottom corner following a darting run from midfield.

Argyle could have doubled their advantage approaching the hour-mark, but Panutche Camara chipped wide after capitalising on a mix-up between Gills goalkeeper Aaron Chapman and defender David Tutonda.

Conor Grant fired across the face of goal to end an incisive Argyle break and Danny Mayor forced Chapman into an excellent fingertip save as the visitors continued to control the game.

Jephcott finally sealed Argyle’s victory – and extended the visitors’ unbeaten league run to five games – when he scored from the penalty spot three minutes after coming on following Stuart O’Keefe’s foul on Ryan Hardie.

Toothless Gillingham only won their first corner 82 minutes into the match and failed to record a single shot on target as new manager Neil Harris lost at home for the first time.