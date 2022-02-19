Bristol Rovers continue play-off push with emphatic win at struggling Stevenage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers continue play-off push with emphatic win at struggling Stevenage

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.36pm
Harry Anderson was on the scoresheet for dominant Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harry Anderson was on the scoresheet for dominant Bristol Rovers (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Bristol Rovers continued their push for the League Two play-offs as they made it back-to-back wins with an emphatic 4-0 victory away at struggling Stevenage.

Sam Finley, Elliot Anderson, Harry Anderson and Aaron Collins all registered for Joey Barton’s dominant visitors at a sodden Lamex Stadium.

Rovers are now five points from the play-off places in 11th place with games in hand on many of the teams above them, while Stevenage sit 19th after five winless games.

The visitors took early control, with Christy Pym twice denying Collins, while Finley then launched a one-man counter-attack from his own half but was denied by the Stevenage goalkeeper.

However, from the resulting corner, Finley gathered the clearance and curled a stunning effort into the top corner to put Rovers ahead.

Victory was sealed after the break when Sam Nicholson’s inventive backheel allowed on-loan Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson to fire into the bottom corner for his first Rovers goal.

Scorer then turned creator as the visitors made it 3-0 four minutes later, the 19-year-old midfielder’s cross poked home by Harry Anderson at the far post.

Elliot Anderson was also involved in the fourth, as Pym tipped his ambitious effort onto the bar before Collins converted the rebound.

Pym made a string of sensational saves in defeat, but Stevenage now sit just five points above the drop zone.

