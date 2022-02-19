Wayne Brown critical of ‘criminal’ Colchester defending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport

Wayne Brown critical of ‘criminal’ Colchester defending

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.38pm
Wayne Brown bemoaned poor defending (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wayne Brown bemoaned poor defending (Joe Giddens/PA)

Colchester’s interim boss Wayne Brown said he “could not justify” some of his side’s “criminal” defending during their 3-0 defeat at Northampton.

Brown was generally pleased with his side’s performance but hit out at the defending for Northampton’s goals, particularly Fraser Horsfall’s header.

Horsfall converted Mitch Pinnock’s corner after 16 minutes before Sam Hoskins and Benny Ashley-Seal scored in the second half.

“Believe it or not, but in the first half I thought we were the better team,” said Brown.

“They had to tweak their system because we were on the front foot, but as well as we imposed our game onto them, the bottom line is that the game is won and lost in each box.

“There were two free headers for them from set-pieces in the first half – one they score from and another cleared is off the line – and that’s criminal.

“You cannot justify that in any league, at any level, in any country. You can’t give teams free headers in your own box.

“We found ourselves 1-0 down in a game where there was nothing in it. If anything we were on the front foot and probably had more shots than them in the first half.

“But the reality is we have to be better in both boxes because we lacked penetration and confidence and we were not ruthless when we got into their penalty area.

“Being 1-0 down at Northampton is tough so you have to stay in the game, but we come out in the second half and concede really early and then it’s a mountain to climb.”

Northampton returned to the top three with the victory, keeping their 16th clean sheet in the process.

“We are very pleased overall,” said Cobblers boss Jon Brady. “We worked hard, apart from maybe a 10-minute blip in the second half when I felt we got a little bit sloppy.

“We lost a bit of control and they changed shape and put a bit of pressure on us but we made a couple of substitutions and locked it off.

“It was good to get another goal at the end to make it more comfortable – it was important to get three goals on the board.

“People talk about not scoring from open play but before we scored today, we also had two cleared off the line, so we’re creating chances.

“We’re a very strong set-piece team and today we managed to find a way to score a couple of goals from open play and hopefully that can now continue.

“The clean sheets is a whole team effort because we work from front to back.”

