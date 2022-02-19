Ten-man Chesterfield throw away lead to lose ground on leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ten-man Chesterfield throw away lead to lose ground on leaders

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 5.44pm
Chesterfield’s Curtis Weston was sent off (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Ten-man Chesterfield threw away a two-goal lead to go down 3-2 at Solihull and lose further ground on National League leaders Stockport.

The hosts were in control at 2-0 up, but Curtis Weston’s dismissal in the 22nd minute proved the turning point.

Defeat saw the second-placed Spireites fall six points behind Stockport, while play-off hopefuls Solihull remain sixth.

Alex Whittle opened the scoring for the hosts after 14 minutes, slotting the ball past Ryan Boot, and Akwasi Asante doubled the lead with a shot from outside of the area in the 20th minute.

But Chesterfield were reduced to 10 men two minutes later when Weston was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

Solihull pulled a goal back in the 37th minute through James Clarke’s header at the back post.

The visitors levelled in the 51st minute when Callum Maycock finished past Scott Loach and Harry Boyes lashed home the winner four minutes later, having been teed up from an indirect free-kick.

