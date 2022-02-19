Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrates landmark game with win over Wealdstone By Press Association February 19 2022, 5.44pm Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson took charge of his 700th game in management (Morgan Harlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson celebrated his 700th game in management with a dramatic 2-1 victory at 10-man Wealdstone in the National League. Rhys Browne converted a 71st-minute penalty – after he was upended by Wrexham goalkeeper Rob Lainton – to put Wealdstone ahead. Wealdstone keeper George Wickens produced two excellent saves to deny Luke Young and Jordan Davies either side of the spot-kick before the game swung four minutes from time. Jack Cook was sent off for handball and after Davies’ resulting free-kick had smacked the bar, the same player curled the rebound into the top corner. Then in the fifth minute of stoppage time, Reece Hall-Johnson fired home the winner through a crowded penalty area to keep Wrexham in the final play-off position. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close