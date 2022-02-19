Jamie Proctor earns Port Vale point at Tranmere with stoppage-time equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Jamie Proctor scored a dramatic late equaliser to secure play-off hopefuls Port Vale a 1-1 draw at promotion-chasing Tranmere in League Two.

Proctor, who was brought on at half-time as he edges his way back into the side after a long lay-off, headed home at the back post from fellow substitute James Gibbons’ cross in the fourth minute of stoppage time to send the travelling fans into raptures

Until then, it had looked as though Tranmere’s Josh Hawkes would be the match winner with his effort five minutes after half-time.

He latched onto a pass from striker Kane Hemmings before slotting the ball under goalkeeper Tomas Holy to put the hosts ahead.

Hawkes’ goal made amends for his glaring miss in a first half short on goalmouth action, with the winger somehow dragging a shot well wide on his favoured left foot after being played in by Elliott Nevitt in the 26th minute.

The result extends Vale’s unbeaten run to six matches and they remain in ninth place, four points outside the play-off places.

Second-placed Tranmere, meanwhile, are now on a three-match winless run following back-to-back away defeats at Walsall and Hartlepool.