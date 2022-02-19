John Sheridan not getting carried away as Oldham stretch unbeaten run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oldham boss John Sheridan insists he will not be getting carried away with their recent upturn in fortunes despite a 2-0 win against managerless Bradford lifting them out of the drop zone.

First-half goals from Hallam Hope and Davis Keillor-Dunn handed the Latics a third win in five unbeaten games since Sheridan returned to Boundary Park for his fourth permanent spell in charge.

“It’s another big win for us,” said Sheridan. “Every game is massive for us between now and the end of the season.

“We know the position we’re in but I just want the lads to carry on in this form until the end of the season now.

“Getting the two goals in the first half gave us that platform that you need. It gives you something to hold on to.

“I would have liked us to have played better in the second half but our first-half performance really set us up.

“I’m chuffed to bits for the players and the fans too, of course. The atmosphere was just unbelievable again.

“We won’t get carried away, though. Even after the two goals in the first half, myself and Tommy (assistant boss Wright) were still right on top of the lads.

“We’re still going to lose games this season, but it’s about the fans wanting to see you fighting for the cause.

“If you keep putting a shift in, we’ll get the wins we need and that’s what it’s all been about since I returned.”

Oldham were in fine shape at the interval thanks to two goals inside five first-half minutes.

Hope headed home Nicky Adams’ cross, then Keillor-Dunn planted a similar effort past Alex Bass.

The Bantams’ hopes were further dented after 71 minutes when skipper Paudie O’Connor was sent off following an off-the-ball clash with Hope.

Bradford interim boss Mark Trueman rued the loss of the two goals inside such a short spell.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb after that,” he said. “It was really disappointing from my point of view as it was two set-play goals too.

“We tried to change things at half-time but then we get the sending-off.

“From what I could see, both players grabbed one another’s shirts. I think it probably should have been a yellow card for each player, or even two reds.

“For Paudie to get a red and their lad just a yellow was unfortunate, but you have to get on with it.

“We had to try and regroup again and maybe you do need that bit of luck in those situations. Credit to Oldham, they’re in great form and they had that momentum.

“We need to be stronger in our current situation, we have to be better. We knew the threat that Oldham would pose, but we just didn’t deal with it.

“Confidence is a big thing in football and some of our lads faded in that second half.”