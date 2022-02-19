Steven Schumacher hails ’90-minute performance’ from Plymouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Steven Schumacher hails ’90-minute performance’ from Plymouth

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.04pm
Steven Schumacher was impressed with his Plymouth side (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Steven Schumacher was impressed with his Plymouth side (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Steven Schumacher hailed a perfect away performance after Plymouth strengthened their promotion push with a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Gillingham.

Jordon Garrick and Luke Jephcott scored second-half goals to make it four wins in a row for the Pilgrims, who sit fifth in the League One table.

After a quiet first half Garrick broke the deadlock with a curling shot before Jephcott sealed the points with a penalty.

“Three points on the road, two goals, a clean sheet, the fans here all had a good day, even though they were soaked,” Schumacher said. “I’m really pleased – and on to the next one we go.

“I think that was a 90-minute performance. We had the majority of the possession, all the shots and they’ve not laid a glove on our goal.

“That was a very good away team performance. It was disciplined and it gives us something to build on for Tuesday [against Cambridge].

“We’ve watched Gillingham’s recent performances and they’ve been tough to beat.

“They made it hard in the first half, limiting us to shots from outside the box. That was frustrating, but we asked the lads at half-time to stick to the plan.

“We wanted somebody to show a bit of quality and unlock the door – thankfully Jordon did just that.

“Gillingham set up to stop us and contain us, which they did for the first half. But once we got the goal the game opened up – we only looked more threatening after that. We had the energy and we killed the game off with the penalty.”

The result marks the first home defeat for new Gillingham manager Neil Harris and he conceded his team were second best.

They remain five points from safety after failing to challenge their opponents and Harris says Plymouth are a blueprint for what he wants his team to become.

“They were better than us, let’s be honest,” he said.

“Today I saw a team in Plymouth who have been 20 months in the making. They’re coherent and organised, but the difference was ultimately what they did with the ball.

“We didn’t build momentum, we didn’t have any continuous play, we only had two corners and we couldn’t get the long throw up and running. We never really threatened today.

“They didn’t cause us any problems in the first half and yet the first thing Aaron Chapman does is pick the ball out of his own net. It was a sucker punch at the start of the second half. We’ve given the ball away cheaply for both their goals today.

“We will get better, but the work we’ve shown on the training pitch this week wasn’t there today. We caused ourselves problems.”

