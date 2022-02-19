Michael Duff lost for words following Cheltenham’s stunning comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Duff lost for words following Cheltenham’s stunning comeback

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.12pm Updated: February 19 2022, 6.14pm
Michael Duff was stunned by his side’s goal fest (Nick Potts/PA)
Cheltenham manager Michael Duff admitted his side’s 5-5 draw with Wycombe was “madness”.

Alfie May scored four goals for the Robins, with Kion Etete also on the scoresheet as they came from 3-1 and then 5-3 down to take a share of the spoils.

Jordan Obita and Sam Vokes scored two apiece for the Chairboys, with Brandon Hanlan also on target.

Duff said: “I probably don’t have the vocabulary to describe that properly. In the end, if it had been 0-0, everyone would have said ‘what a fantastic point’, so we’ll take the point.

“The spirit we’ve shown, we needed to be better. The Alfie chance in the first half to make it 2-0 was going to be a key moment in the game.

“It clearly wasn’t, but it didn’t pan out any way that anyone would have thought.

“The goals were terrible, but Wycombe will say the same. The main thing I’ll take from it is the spirit and togetherness. To get back from 3-1 and then to concede two in two minutes again, three goals in six minutes and two goals in two minutes, it’s madness.

“It is not often you score five goals away from home either, so it’s a good point, hard-earned against a very good team.

“We have created numerous chances. Liam Sercombe had a good chance at the end, so we had the better opportunities, but conceding five goals is never ideal.”

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth said: “It was a crazy game. Crazy that we were two goals up twice and we have drawn a game.

“Hugely disappointing in that second half, our defensive display – and that’s not defenders, it’s everybody, the whole team.

“We weren’t good at all second half. Nevertheless, we have scored five goals, and that’s brilliant. The lads have done well going forward and I’ve asked for that, and we’ve worked on that.

“But we’ve been so solid lately and I didn’t see that coming. We were open at times, thrashing at things, not talking, two people going for the same header, people missing headers, and it was unrecognisable.

“For such a solid outfit that we’ve been and for a team who pride themselves on being solid, we looked pretty open today, and that has got to be looked at in a big way because if you score five goals at home, you expect to win a game.”

