John Coleman rues Accrington mistakes after defeat at Cambridge

John Coleman believes his Accrington side would be challenging Sky Bet League One’s top six were it not for regular errors his team make.

Accrington fell to a 2-0 defeat at Cambridge with the hosts gifted their opening goal when goalkeeper Toby Savin could only spill Adam May’s shot into the path of Sam Smith.

Dimi Mitov made two fine saves to keep Coleman’s side at bay before Wes Hoolahan sealed the points deep into stoppage time after a superb assist by James Brophy.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose. I think anyone who was in the ground would agree with that, even the most ardent Cambridge fans,” Coleman said. “But you don’t always get what you deserve.

“What’s plagued us all season, and the reason why we’re not in the play-offs, is because we’ve made silly mistakes. Another one pops up today.

“It was a mishit shot. Toby has come in and apologised. To concede that goal, it’s a killer because we’re on top, we’re playing like the home team, Cambridge are playing like the away team on the counter.

“We had a good chance before they score where it’s been scrambled off the line. It’s a better chance than theirs.

“Their first goal is not a chance. It’s just a howling mistake. We’re well into double figures with them this season and that’s why we are where we are in the league.

“We didn’t carve out enough clear-cut opportunities that our play deserved and ultimately if you don’t take your chances and you gift a team a goal you’re going to get beat.”

Mark Bonner felt his Cambridge side merited their victory, their first in League One in nearly a month.

“To take a maximum today ahead of the games that we’ve got was quite important, and I thought we deserved it in the end,” he said.

“We should have got the second goal earlier and we should have made more of our attacking play in the second half, against a team that never let you off the hook.

“They’re always in the game, Dimi makes a save late on from Bishop’s header and you know you’re going to have to defend.

“We spoke at half-time about making sure we had more control of the game second half, which we did, and then we have to make more of those attacking situations. In the first half our attacks ended in their attacks too often.

“The second goal’s an excellently-worked goal and well deserved.

“We’ve had a rascal week really. We’ve trained in puddles. The players have dealt with that brilliantly and got a result from a game that was a really important one for us.”