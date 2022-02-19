Nigel Clough critical of refereeing in Mansfield draw at Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigel Clough critical of refereeing in Mansfield draw at Newport

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.22pm
Nigel Clough criticised the decision to send off John-Joe O’Toole (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mansfield manager Nigel Clough blamed the referee for his side being pegged back by Newport in a tempestuous 1-1 draw at Rodney Parade.

Clough’s men deservedly led 1-0 through a Josh Pask own goal midway through the second half before John-Joe O’Toole was sent off and Sky Bet League Two top scorer Dom Telford levelled from the penalty spot eight minutes from time.

The Mansfield boss felt O’Toole was unfortunate to be singled out after he was shown a straight red card following a mass brawl on the touchline in the 73rd minute.

And Clough was furious that Will Finnie pointed to the spot when Scot Bennett’s shot hit Oliver Hawkins’ hand in the box at close range on 82 minutes.

“We feel as if his decisions, unfortunately, have been decisive – the ‘defining errors’ we call them – with the penalty and with the sending off,” said the Stags boss.

“Usually when there’s a melee like that, there’s a few yellow cards given out to both sides, but we got a yellow and red, which is unusual.

“I think it compounded his error-strewn performance to give the penalty, which was absolutely staggering.

“It’s very frustrating when you see a refereeing performance like that and unfortunately his errors have resulted in us losing two points today.”

Mansfield were dominant in the first half but were hanging on with 10 men during seven minutes of stoppage time.

“We were brilliant all the way through until we went down to 10 men and conceded the penalty,” added Clough.

“We were far superior. We created chances throughout and should have scored two in the first half.

“We got the goal and we were in complete control until the red card.

“To come to one of your promotion rivals, fellow contenders, and play as well as we did and be as brave on the ball as we were it speaks volumes.”

Newport manager James Rowberry praised his side’s character and was pleased with the result, even though it sees them slip out of the play-off places.

“I see it as a good point,” he said. “Forget about the table because we have shown a real grit, desire and focus to keep going when we were up against it.

“I said to the lads that all I ask is that they give me their all every week, then the rest of it is on me.

“We showed unbelievable character, attitude and willingness to work.

“We didn’t start the game as quickly as I would have liked and they had a lot of chances in the first half but we stifled them more in the second half.

“We showed unbelievable character which makes me really proud of what the lads achieved.”

