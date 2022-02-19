Kieran McKenna praises flying start as Ipswich beat Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kieran McKenna praises flying start as Ipswich beat Burton

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.24pm
Kieran McKenna saw his Ipswich side brush aside Burton (Mike Egerton/PA).
Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna hailed his side’s blistering start after Kayden Jackson’s first-minute goal set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Burton.

Jackson struck after just 42 seconds and second-half strikes from Wes Burns and Bersant Celina sealed victory.

The win extended Town’s unbeaten run to four games and McKenna was pleased to see his side “stand up” to the threat posed by their opponents.

He said: “It was a good game and Burton came and made it a really competitive game. They came and threw everything at it which we thought they would do.

“They were going to come and go against us, so it made for an entertaining game.

“We got off to a great start, delighted with the goal, delighted with our intensity to try and transition so quickly and the first half was a competitive affair.

“They came and pressed us high and tried to regain the ball and mostly tried to win set-plays and play off their throw-ins and corners. They had a lot of balls in and around our box that we had to stand up to.

“I thought every time we managed to get our foot on the ball and play through the lines we had a threat, we had good penetration and good movement.”

Jackson latched on to a through-ball from Burns to open the scoring, but Albion came within a whisker of equalising when Lee Evans headed off the line following a shot by Jacob Maddox.

Burns fired home Town’s second in the 62nd minute and Celina tapped home the third in the 78th minute.

An unhappy Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink said his team played like “schoolboys”.

Hasselbaink said: “We spoke about what their (Ipswich’s) triggers were and we opened their trigger.

“We were very naive, very silly and it makes it very difficult after the goal. We were in the game, the ball got cleared off the line and we were unlucky.

“I think we played like schoolboys today and, when you come to these places, you have to man up, you have to stand up and you have to play the game properly.

“Even if you don’t score, don’t let them score 2-0, stay in the game because the last 10, 15 minutes you can open the game up.

“They’re a good side, it’s a big club. We are Burton, we are disappointed, but it’s the manner of how we lost. It’s disappointing. I don’t like how we have lost and it should have been a lot better.”

