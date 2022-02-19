Michael Flynn ‘proud’ of Walsall display after beating leaders Forest Green

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New Walsall boss Michael Flynn lauded his side as they toppled leaders Forest Green with a 1-0 win.

George Miller’s first-half strike handed Flynn a winning start as the Saddlers ended Rovers’ 19-game unbeaten run in the process.

Former Newport boss Flynn, who joined Walsall on Tuesday following the sacking of Matt Taylor, said:

“I now want to get into a position where we’re not worrying about the opposition but looking out for ourselves.

“We’ve got off to a good start but that’s all it is. We’ve got 15 games to go and we have to win as many as possible.

“It was a good win and I thought we thoroughly deserved it. The boys have taken on board everything I’ve said in a very short period of time.

“I thought they were excellent. I was proud of every single one of them. They’ve set standards now for discipline and work ethic so they can’t drop below them now.”

Flynn insists Rob Edwards’ side will be crowned champions sooner rather than later with the runaway leaders 10 points clear at the top and having two games in hand over nearest rivals Tranmere.

He added: “Forest Green have it all and I expect them to be champions long before the season ends.”

A high-octane opening saw Matty Stevens a whisker away from giving Forest Green the lead after four minutes as he stretched to toe over a Nicky Cadden cross.

Walsall responded just two minutes later with Miller failing to get a decent purchase on Tyrese Shade’s cross to the far post.

The Saddlers went ahead after 12 minutes when Emmanuel Osadebe opened Rovers up for Miller to finish clinically beyond Luke McGee.

Miller skewed wide from the edge of the box as rejuvenated Walsall threatened and a buccaneering run saw Baily Cargill’s strike deflect wide of Carl Rushworth’s post at the other end.

Rushworth kept Walsall’s lead intact after the break as he gloved a flying Jack Aitchison header over from a deep Kane Wilson cross and then did well to claw a Cadden cross wide.

Walsall threatened a second when Conor Wilkinson charged down a Cargill clearance for Osadebe to spank wide of the mark but they saw the game out comfortably to make it back-to-back wins.

Forest Green boss Edwards heaped praise on his below-par side after only their third defeat of the season – their first since their 2-0 October 9 loss at home to Swindon.

He said: “I told the boys I’m proud of them and it has been a fantastic run – we’ve only lost three games in 31 matches and have 66 points, so we’re doing all right.

“We gave it everything but credit to Walsall, they’re fighting for their lives and have a new manager and today wasn’t our day but we will attack next week and bounce back at Crawley Town.”