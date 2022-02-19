Bolton boss Ian Evatt ‘underwhelmed’ by emphatic win against AFC Wimbledon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bolton boss Ian Evatt ‘underwhelmed’ by emphatic win against AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.34pm
Bolton manager Ian Evatt (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Bolton manager Ian Evatt (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Bolton boss Ian Evatt was left “underwhelmed” by his team’s emphatic 4-0 win against AFC Wimbledon.

Wanderers’ seventh win in nine games leaves them seven points adrift of the play-offs but eased the pain of a potentially derailing defeat at Burton on Tuesday.

Evatt believed his side could have enjoyed an even greater victory against woeful Wimbledon.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson grabbed his first Bolton goal and his first since December 2020 after 36 minutes from Aaron Morley’s corner.

Dapo Afolayan made it 2-0 after 56 minutes with his 13th of the season, provider Dion Charles drove in his sixth since moving from Accrington after 67 minutes and Amadou Bakayoko completed the scoring three minutes from time.

“I always want more and there is more to come,” said Evatt. “But I was a bit frustrated second half and I am a bit underwhelmed.

“It shows you where we are at when we have won 4-0 at home and I feel like we could have been better.

“I have high expectations and high standards. When you smell blood you should always want more.

“We weren’t as professional as we should have been. I thought we overexpressed ourselves.

“I just think there is so much more to come. We set ourselves a target of wins and points but we are still a long way short.”

Evatt reserved his greatest praise for the club’s non-playing staff who helped clear snow from the pitch in the lead up to the match.

“The performance of the day came from the ground staff, the stewards and volunteers for everything they did to get the game on,” he added.

“I am so appreciative of what they did, that made a huge difference to us and the pitch was immaculate. I am hopeful I can get them a beer.”

Wimbledon have now gone 13 games without a league win and are just one point and one place above the bottom four.

Manager Mark Robinson described the difference in class as “men against boys”.

“We have always been fiercely competitive bar two games this season,” he added. “But that wasn’t the case today and that is worrying.

“We need to regroup and regroup quickly because that was nowhere near good enough.

“Bolton were first to the ball and physically better than us. The manner of the goals was so soft.

“In the end we were lucky to get away with four against. If we play like that, it will be really hard.

“If we play like I know we are capable of then I have no issues at all. If we can get back to the best version of ourselves we can pull away.”

