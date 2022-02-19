Robbie Stockdale demands Rochdale play from the start after comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Robbie Stockdale demands Rochdale play from the start after comeback win

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.34pm
Robbie Stockdale has called on Rochdale to start faster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Boss Robbie Stockdale is desperate to see Rochdale start games like they finish them after watching his side wake up in the second half to beat bottom club Scunthorpe.

Dale trailed to Manny Onariase’s 13th-minute opener for the Iron but after Liam Kelly equalised not long after the restart, Max Taylor won it in the 83rd minute – earning the visitors a first victory of 2022.

“It was a game of two halves, but I’ll take full responsibility for the first half – I tried to change a few things and it didn’t quite work,” Stockdale said.

“Half-time we made a tactical switch to try to get a bit more pressure on higher up the pitch.

“In the second half I thought we were very, very good and the dominant team in a game of very few chances.

“Players don’t mean to go out and make mistakes but when sometimes there’s a bit of anxiety, you almost start a game not wanting to lose rather than wanting to go and win.

“Then when you go behind, it’s almost like the shackles come off and there really is nothing to lose.

“There were some honest words spoken at half-time and we got a response, but we’ve got to start more games like that.

“Look at us in the second half – some of our football was really, really good. But we get it that we need to win games.

“Let’s hope this is the start of a nice little run.”

Onariase forced the ball home following a scramble after Rochdale had failed to clear a free-kick in a first half that struggling Scunthorpe dominated.

But the visitors never looked back after Kelly’s deflected strike drew them level in the 51st minute, and Taylor won it seven minutes from time after seeing his initial effort saved by Rory Watson.

Defeat leaves Scunthorpe in even deeper trouble in the relegation zone and was described as “a missed opportunity” by their manager Keith Hill.

“The second-half performance really hurt,” said Hill, who spent 11 years as Dale boss in two spells.

“I was pleased in the first half with the way we played in and out of possession, and when we got the ball we played on the attack.

“The first half was good as I’ve seen from us in terms of controlling the game.

“I believe it’s what you do with the ball that gives you an opportunity to go and win a game. In the second half, I don’t know what happened.

“We were positive and confident at half-time and I told the players what to expect, but it was a total contrast to the first half.

“We allowed them to gain momentum because we didn’t pass the ball well, and ultimately we paid the price for our poor performance in the second half.”

