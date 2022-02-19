Nigel Pearson delighted to honour ‘Ashton Gate Eight’ with Middlesbrough win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Nigel Pearson delighted to honour ‘Ashton Gate Eight’ with Middlesbrough win

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.44pm
Nigel Pearson’s side secured victory over Middlesbrough (David Davies/PA)
Nigel Pearson was proud that his Bristol City team turned in a committed display to honour the ‘Ashton Gate Eight’.

City marked the 40th anniversary of eight players tearing up their contracts to save the club from going out of business in February 1982 with an impressive win over Middlesbrough.

Six of the them – Geoff Merrick, Trevor Tainton, Gerry Sweeney, David Rodgers, Julian Marshall and Peter Aitken were introduced onto the pitch before kick-off. Jimmy Mann and Chris Garland were unable to attend.

City supporters rose to the occasion and so did their team. Andreas Weimann fired his 16th goal of the season from Antoine Semenyo’s seventh minute cross and Semenyo doubled the advantage on 68 minutes with a brilliant long-range strike.

Matt Crooks headed an injury-time consolation for Boro from a Marcus Tavernier corner, but it was too little too late for Chris Wilder’s promotion-chasers.

A delighted Pearson said: “It was an emotional occasion, particularly for those with a long association with our club, and the players have produced a fitting tribute.

“I met six of the Ashton Gate Eight yesterday and I was playing when they were. What they did will never be forgotten.

“We weren’t at our best, but in terms of effort and application I couldn’t have asked for more.

“I question our decision-making at times and we are still making errors when defending a lead, but there is no doubting the commitment of the players.

“Our home fans are now seeing what they want to see, good honest performances, with their team giving everything.

“We are making progress as a squad, but we have a long way to go. Today we have beaten a very good team, which is encouraging.

“Last season home games were hard to watch at times. But we have put that behind us.

“There were some good individual performances. Dan Bentley has had to be patient awaiting his chance to get back into the team and did well.

“Sam Bell was given a right wing-back role and it was good to see another young player take his chance well.”

Boro produced plenty of promising attacking football, but were left frustrated.

Manager Chris Wilder admitted preparation had not been ideal, with a Friday flight to Bristol cancelled and a coach trip instead that ended at 10.30pm.

But he insisted: “There are no excuses. We weren’t unlucky and got what we deserved.

“Games are decided in both boxes. We couldn’t keep the ball out of our net and didn’t do enough to punish them going forward.

“The match summed up our weekend after what happened yesterday, but that’s football sometimes.

“It was a difficult team performance to summarise, not great at times, but at others good enough to create a lot of chances.

“We had enough possession of the ball in key areas to score more goals.

“Perhaps it was a result that was coming. On current form before today it was between us and Sheffield United who were on the best run.

“We fell a bit short today, but the players have been giving everything and we will improve further through hard work and recruitment.

“It’s not a time to be critical of the players. We all want to get into the play-offs now, but my appointment was based on having a medium to long-term effect on the club.

“We have made great strides and this was a backward step.”

