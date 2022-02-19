New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin plans to keep Scott Brown amid St Mirren links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin plans to keep Scott Brown amid St Mirren links

By Press Association
February 19 2022, 6.46pm
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin (pictured) addressed the Scott Brown speculation (Steve Welsh/PA)
New Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin revealed his plans to keep Scott Brown amid speculation that the Dons captain was in the frame to fill the managerial position vacated by the Irishman at St Mirren.

The 40-year-old’s move from the Buddies to Aberdeen on a two-and-a-half-year deal was confirmed on Saturday morning and his tenure began with a 1-1 cinch Premiership draw against Motherwell at Fir Park.

Brown, who was brought to Aberdeen as player-coach by former boss Stephen Glass, missed the trip to Fir Park with an injury, where Vicente Besuijen’s first goal for the Pittodrie club was cancelled out by a Mark O’Hara strike in the second half.

Goodwin, who was “satisfied with the point, albeit not overly pleased because certainly Aberdeen expect to win and that is the bottom line”, said: “I had a brief conversation with Scott last night as club captain.

“I said I am looking forward to meeting him on Monday at the training centre and that’s where we are at.

“I know there’s speculation but I don’t know anything about it, I haven’t been told anything about it.

“Right now, I am planning on Scott being a player for me between now and the end of the season.

“His title is there as player-coach. I am very hands-on on the training pitch and I haven’t had time to look at the structure but I take the majority of sessions backed up by my assistant Lee Sharp.

“These are all conversations going forward but for now, Scott remains an Aberdeen player until somebody tells me different.”

Asked how big a wrench it had been to leave St Mirren, Goodwin added: “Everybody knows the affiliation I have for St Mirren and the love for the club.

“I’m not going to patronise the fans or the board. I’ve always been open and honest in one of my early interviews about the ambitions I have as a person.

“St Mirren were brilliant to me, I had eight years there as a player and manager, which is the longest I’ve served any club in my career.

“I leave with a heavy heart, there’s no doubt. It wasn’t straightforward, the timing could have been better.

“In an ideal world we finish the season with St Mirren and this opportunity comes up in the summer and it’s a lot easier but the job became available now.

“They wanted to speak to me, they offered me the job and for me – at this stage of my managerial career – it’s too big an opportunity to turn down.

“I’m sure, most people understand the rationale in my decision-making. Of course, I’d never want to unsettle St Mirren, but that’s the industry we’re in.”

With Motherwell manager Graham Alexander in the stand serving the first of a two-game ban, assistant manager Chris Lucketti was in charge and he was far from happy that referee Nick Walsh took no action when Dons midfielder Jonny Hayes tackled O’Hara just before the interval.

Lucketti, who claimed the hosts had “enough chances to win two or three games there but just needed a bit more of a cutting edge”, said: “I thought it was reckless.

“I didn’t think it was dealt with as it should be.

“From where I was stood, it looked really reckless and Mark has got a big gash on his knee and his shin from that tackle.

“It is always difficult for referees. They can miss things and it is easy for us to go back and review things on the laptop which we did and we certainly thought it should have been dealt with better than it was.”

